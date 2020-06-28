Vietnam suspends Pakistani pilots over fake licenses





According to a report from the country’s civil aviation authorities, more than 200 pilots have used fake licenses.The Vietnamese aviation authorities have been asked suspend all foreign pilots holding suspected fake licenses issued by Pakistani authorities to serve for the license authenticity verification.The Minister required the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to report the review result before July 31.According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam had 2,361 pilots including 1,300 Vietnamese.On the same day, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced it has suspended 20 Pakistani pilots and is currently waiting for the review result from Pakistani authorities related to the pilots using fake licenses.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong