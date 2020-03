Vietnam has informed the decision to the countries, namely Denmark, Norway, Finland, the UK, Germany, France and Spain, and will continue its close coordination with the international community in the epidemic combat.

Earlier, the country suspended its visa-free policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Italy.

Vietnam has recorded 35 COVID-19 infection cases so far, of them 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery, while the remainder are under treatment.

Vietnamplus