Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15

CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang told Vietnam News Agency on August 31 that the country has finished discussion about flight resumption with the two Northeast Asian nations.

Accordingly, there will be eight flights per week in total, four linking with Japan and another four with the RoK.

All passengers boarding those flights to Vietnam will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine to prevent COVID-19 transmission, he noted.

The Ministry of Transport is set to have a meeting on September 1 with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to discuss the resumption of international air routes in detail, especially the quarantine of passengers.

Before the resurgence of COVID-19 in late July, the Transport Ministry had proposed commercial international air routes be reopened on August 1.

Facing the latest outbreak, air travel demand in the country has dropped sharply.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation forecast it would take until 2024 for the world’s aviation industry to recover their business to the 2019 level. Vietnamese airlines are predicted to suffer from losses of over US$4 billion this year.