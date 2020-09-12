Vietnam to reopen international flights to Japan from September 18

Specifically, in September, Vietnam Airlines' flights from Hanoi – based Noi Bai Airport to Tokyo-based Narita Airport will depart on September 18, 25 and 30 while flights from Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport to Narita Airport will be on September 30 on Boeing 787.

However, the flights from Japan to Vietnam will be taken off only when authorities approve. Crew members must undergo medical checkup and isolation according to Vietnam’s regulations. Planes are disinfected after landing in Vietnam and Japan.

Passengers wanting to fly to Japan can buy tickets on the carrier’s website and agents. The ticket costs from VND10,194,000 (US$439.7) one way including tariff and other charges.

The carrier will update its Vietnam – Japan flight schedule in next months. Vietnam Airlines also planned to reopen air route from Japan to Vietnam after consideration of the development of coronavirus pandemic and related state competent agencies’ approval.

Presently, Vietnam Airlines is gearing up to reopen international flights to South Korea, China, Taiwan ( China), Laos and Cambodia in the next time.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan