Vietnam welcomes just 44,000 foreign arrivals in Q3

COVID-19 prevention measures and international travel restrictions are behind the declines.



Those arriving in Vietnam in the period were mainly foreign experts and technical workers at projects around the country.



Arrivals from Asia accounted for 73.1 percent of the total international arrivals in the first nine months of the year but were down nearly 73 percent year-on-year, with Cambodia the only exception with a rise of nearly 12 percent.



Meanwhile, the number of European visitors fell over 58 percent year-on-year.



According to the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), domestic tourism will recover faster than international tourism, making it easier for countries to promote post-pandemic socio-economic recovery. It recommends that countries focus on marketing strategies and enhance financial support to recover their tourism markets as early as possible.



Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said Vietnam’s second tourism stimulus programme is expected to promote domestic tourism development and the establishment of service supply chains and alliances, thus diversifying tourism products to attract visitors.



Vietnam has already resumed some international flights.