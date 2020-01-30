Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million int’l arrivals in January, 2020

In the first month of the year, Vietnam received around 1.99 million international travelers including overseas Vietnamese, up 16.6 percent over the previous month and 32.8 percent compared to the same period of last year.Of which, travelers coming to Vietnam by airway increased 38.9 percent while visitors to the country by sea route reached 231.5 percent and by road decreased by 5.8 percent.During this period, Asian visitors to Vietnam accounted for 77.4 percent, up 39.9 percent over the same period in 2019.China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, Thailand were the largest tourist markets of Vietnam. The number of Hong Kong visitors to Vietnam was reported to decrease by 76.2 percent.European and American travelers to the S-shaped country respectively increased by 11.5 percent and by 19 percent over the same period of last year.According to experts, the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam will decrease due to outbreak of coronavirus epidemic's inflection.Temporary suspension of exploiting tours to/from Coronavirus areas will greatly affect the tourism growth of international travel agencies in particular and the results of the tourism industry in general in the next months.

​ By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong