Vietnamese advised to avoid travel to coronavirus-hit areas in RoK

The travel warning was made given the complex development of the COVID-19 in the RoK.

Vietnamese citizens were also advised to keep a close watch and follow instructions of local competent agencies to prevent the illness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK to work with local competent agencies to learn more about the situation, keep in touch with Vietnamese citizens in the country, establish a hotline and stand ready to take citizen protection measures when necessary.

According to the embassy, as of February 21, no Vietnamese citizens had been infected with the epidemic.

In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy +82 10-3622-6618 or the citizen protection hotline: +84 981 84 84 84.

Vietnamplus