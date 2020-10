Particularly, Vietnamese airlines have announced that its flights linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Tuy Hoa, Gia Lai, Buon Me Thuot, Quy Nhon, Da Lat and Khanh Hoa on October 27 will be departed in advance 45 minutes to five hours 35 minutes as scheduled.The taking-off and landing time of the flights must be prior to 6PM on October 27.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong