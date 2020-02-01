Vietnamese airlines stop exploiting flight routes to China

Particularly, Vietnam Airlines compulsorily stopped flight routes linking Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen from February 4, and flights linking Vietnam and Chengdu from February 5, Vietnam and Macao from February 6.From February 6, the airline will suspend its flights from Hanoi to Hong Kong and vice versa and reduce the frequency of Ho Chi Minh City - Hong Kong route from 10 flights per week to seven flights per week.The aircrafts from China to Vietnam will be disinfected to prevent risk of the spread of respiratory viruses.Additionally, the low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific also announced the temporary suspension of Hanoi- Hong Kong route from February 6, Hanoi- Guangzhou route from February 9 and Ho Chi Minh City- Guangzhou route from February 11 respectively.The two airlines will give a full refund of airline tickets or convert to earlier flights before the temporary suspension.Vietnam Airlines recommends all passengers, especially Vietnamese citizens in China who plan to return to Vietnam on the flights of the two airlines, to actively arrange the returning schedule before the above deadline.Earlier, Vietjet Air also announced to stop operating its flight routes to China from February 1, 2020.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong