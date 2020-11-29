Currently, passengers repatriated from Seoul must pay a total package price of about VND30-31 million (around US$1,300), including air tickets, the cost for 14-night quarantine period at three- to four-star hotels.
Vietnamese citizens to enjoy reduced price for repatriation package
In order to meet travel demand of passengers and reduce repatriation costs, relevant units are selecting cheaper hotels. Thereby, the quarantine fee will be reduced by about VND2 million (US$86) a person compared to the previous price, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
(Illustrative photo:SGGP)