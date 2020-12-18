Vietnamese expats can register for repatriation flights

Starting at the beginning of a year to the present, Tan Son Nhat International Aiport received nearly 812,000 passengers, including 82,000 overseas Vietnamese while the last year saw about 5 million travelers, including 438,000 overseas Vietnamese, he added.



Overseas Vietnamese travelling to Vietnam with 5-year visa exemption, who stayed more than 180 days and stuck in the country due to the pandemic should contact with the Immigration Office for applying extension of stay.

Foreigners and overseas Vietnamese who entered Vietnam from March 1 and stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic will receive an automatic stay extension until December 31.

The measure will be aslo applied for foreign tourists who travelled to Vietnam before March 1 and are confirmed they are stuck during the coronavirus pandemic by foreign affairs officies of their countries.

As of December 15, there were over 153,600 flights carryring 21 million arrivals from and to Tan Son Nhat Aiport, falling nearly 50 percent of flights and 51 percent of travelers compared to last year, said Deputy Head of the Department of Inspection and Legislation under the Southern Airport Authority, Dao Duy Duong.

He also noted that people should be wary of advertising scam that recently has appeared. Scamsters said that they are selling tickets of repatriation flights for Vietnamese nationals conducted by foreign carriers

HCMC currently provides types of quarantine, including home isolation, hotels served as paid quarantine facilities and quanrantine areas in 24 districts throughout the city, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control, Phan Thanh Tam.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh