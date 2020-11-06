Vietnamese PM approves US$215.3 million on Rach Mieu 2 Bridge

The bridge connecting the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang and the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre is regarded as an essential project to keep up with the increasing traffic on National Highway 60.



The Ministry has suggested to use the State budget to develop cable-stayed Rach Mieu 2 Bridge with the stretch of 17.5 kilometers with four lanes. The bridge construction is scheduled from 2021 to 2025.

Located at the gateways of My Tho and Ben Tre cities, the existing Rach Mieu Bridge has only two lanes, causing regular traffic jams due to the high volume of vehicles and failing to meet the socioeconomic development needs of the regional provinces.

Therefore, the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge will satisfy increased transportation demand in the National Highway 60 boosting socio-economic growth for the Mekong Delta region.





By Tin Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong