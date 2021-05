From September 1, 2021, Bamboo Airway will operate one direct flight per week from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco Airport. Flights are expected to land at 10 AM and depart at 1 PM in San Francisco Airport while it will land at 9.30 AM and depart at 12.30 PM in Los Angeles Airport.



Bamboo Airways is set to run the direct flights using a modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong