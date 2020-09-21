Vietnam’s domestic aviation industry gradually recovering

Particularly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines yesterday reported that the number of passengers on domestic flights reached 40,000 people, an increase of 12 percent over the same period in 2019.
The recent domestic aviation growth along with resumption of some international routes showed that Vietnam’s aviation industry would be early recovered in the coming time with its total passenger volume being equal to or exceeding the same period of last year.
