  1. Travel

Vietnam’s domestic aviation industry gradually recovering

SGGP
Vietnamese carriers have almost completely recovered their domestic flights, gradually re-opened as well as increased flights frequency on routes connecting Hanoi and Vinh, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Tuy Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Pleiku and on the Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang route.

Vietnam’s domestic aviation industry gradually recovering

Particularly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines yesterday reported that the number of passengers on domestic flights reached 40,000 people, an increase of 12 percent over the same period in 2019. 

The recent domestic aviation growth along with resumption of some international routes showed that Vietnam’s aviation industry would be early recovered in the coming time with its total passenger volume being equal to or exceeding the same period of last year.



By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more