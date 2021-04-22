  1. Travel

Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens

SGGP
The Grand World which is regarded as the Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” was inaugurated in Phu Quoc island city in Kien Giang Province on April 21.
Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 1 The "sleepless city" , Grand World
The entertainment venue which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week includes shopping streets, a night market, sreet festivals, Teddy Bear Museum, 3D multimedia show featuring Vietnamese traditional culture, a beach square covering on an area of 19,500 square meters, the Urban park and more.
The Grand World covering 85 hectares is part of the “tourism-entertainment universe”, Phu Quoc United Center. The super tourism complex covering over 1,000 hectares is invested at a total capital of more than VND66,000 billion (US$2.85 billion) by Vingroup Joint Stock Company.
Phu Quoc United Center also set five national records for the country’s largest entertainment and leisure complex, the largest bamboo construction called Bamboo Legend built from more than 32,000 bamboo trunks, Vietnam’s first Teddy Bear Museum, the 3D multimedia show featuring the largest number of historical events, the largest floating multimedia show inspired by European culture.

Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 2 At the inauguration ceremony
Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 3 The construction of Bamboo Legend is built from more than 32,000 bamboo trunks.
Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 4 Teddy Bear Museum
Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 5 3D multimedia show featuring Vietnamese traditional culture
Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens ảnh 6 The floating multimedia show inspired by European culture

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more