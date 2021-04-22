Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” opens

The "sleepless city" , Grand World

The entertainment venue which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week includes shopping streets, a night market, sreet festivals, Teddy Bear Museum, 3D multimedia show featuring Vietnamese traditional culture, a beach square covering on an area of 19,500 square meters, the Urban park and more.



The Grand World covering 85 hectares is part of the “tourism-entertainment universe”, Phu Quoc United Center. The super tourism complex covering over 1,000 hectares is invested at a total capital of more than VND66,000 billion (US$2.85 billion) by Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Phu Quoc United Center also set five national records for the country’s largest entertainment and leisure complex, the largest bamboo construction called Bamboo Legend built from more than 32,000 bamboo trunks, Vietnam’s first Teddy Bear Museum, the 3D multimedia show featuring the largest number of historical events, the largest floating multimedia show inspired by European culture.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh