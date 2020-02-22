Vietnam’s tourism demand stimulus alliance launched

The activity showed the localities and tourism agencies’ initiative amid huge impact of novel coronavirus epidemic ( COVID-19 ) to the Vietnamese tourism industry.



Accordingly, the first phase of the Vietnamese tourism promoting will last until the end of June and it would extend to the end of the year or next year based on the localities and travel agencies.



Large-scale tourism enterprises and agencies are expected to attend in this program such as Hanoitourist, Saigontourist, Vietravel, Vietnam Travelmart, The he tre HCMC (Young Generation of Ho Chi Minh City), Hanoi Redtours, Vietrantour, Vietnam Airlines, etc.



According to Mr. Vu The Binh, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, the program will deploy nationally in step-by-step.



Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Dak Lak are the first- four provinces to adopt the program.



According to Vietnam Tourism Association, the Vietnamese tourism sector is reported to be greatly damaged due to an impact of the nearly-two-month epidemic outbreak of COVID-19.



It is expected that international and domestic visitors would reduce over 60 percent and up to 80 percent respectively in February and March.









By Thu Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong