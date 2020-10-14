Accordingly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced to cancellation for its flights from and to Vinh and Thanh Hoa, particularly Vinh- Da Lat route and Ho Chi Minh City- Vinh route, HCMC- Thanh Hoa journey.On Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi- Vinh/Thanh Hoa routes, the flights will depart prior to 12AM today.Vietnam Airlines will perform compensatory flights for the HCMC- Vinh route tomorrow.Pacific Airlines also announced to change the landing time of flights BL6442, BL6443, BL6432, BL6433 from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh and Thanh Hoa before the airports will be closed at 12AM today.Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) decided to change the exploitation time of two flights 0V8204, 0V8203 on Hanoi- Dien Bien route prior to noon of October 14.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong