Vinpearl hotels, resorts receive Travellers´ Choice 2020

18 hotels and resort of Vinpearl, the leading hospitality group in Vietnam, have been awarded the Travellers´ Choice 2020 by the famous travel booking and tourist advice site TripAdvisor.

Vinpearl Resort & Spa Long Beach Nha Trang

Of which, Vinpearl Condotel Empire Nha Trang and Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An are named “Best of The Best” while Vinpearl Resort & Spa Long Beach Nha Trang ranked among “Top Hotels”.
The 5-star luxury facilities are located in tourists provinces and cities across the country", including Phu Quoc, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Hoi An, Da Nang, Hue, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Ha Long.
Travellers' Choice is the only travel industry awards based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers around the world. These annual awards reflect "the best of the best" for service, quality, and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions, and even brands and products.
By N.V - Translated by Kim Khanh

