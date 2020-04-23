VNA brings nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens in Japan home





Accordingly, the Vietnamese passengers in this flight were children under 18 years old, the sick, pregnant and some employees and students under visa expiration with the difficult circumstances.The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Japanese authorities to implement the special flight.After arriving in Vietnam, passengers will have blood samples taken and health checked and conduct isolation requirement in accordance with the regulation.The ground-based and on-flight medical services were strictly complied with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and protection regulations.In the departing flight, the passengers had their body temperature and health checked before aboarding and must wear facial masks during the journey.All the crew members in the flight were equipped with full-body medical protective gears and the disinfection of aircrafts and cabin would be immediately implemented before re-exploitation.From Vietnam to Japan, the flight transported medical equipment relief of the Vietnamese Government and people to support Japanese Government and people in Covid-19 fight.Amid the suspension of commercial routes between Vietnam and countries in the world, under the direction of the Prime Minister, the Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies in foreign countries will continue to review and organize flights to send Vietnamese citizens back home.

​ By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong