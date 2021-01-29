VNA implements social distancing on flights from Hai Phong City

Accordingly, passengers have been asked to implement body temperature check, health declaration, wearing masks and social distancing onboard. No foods will be served on the flights, but drinks and antibacterial tissues.



Ground staff and cabin crew must use personal protective equipment including items of medical masks, medical gloves, hand sanitizers or alcohol wet wipes, full body suits. Pilots use own car after landing. The carrier also offers boarding step ladder to passengers and crew members.

After arriving at Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat airports, the planes must be sterilized to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Social distancing is also implemented in business lounges.

VNA has temporarily stopped exploiting flights from and to Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh and continuously to carry out comprehensive preventive measures to protect the health of our employees and clients.

The low-cost airline Bamboo Airway has decided to cancel 8 flights on HCMC-Van Don route from January 31 to February 14 to limit the spread of Covid-19.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh