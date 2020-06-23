Vietnam Airlines exploits two air routes of Can Tho- Vinh, Can Tho- Hai Phong with a frequency of three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.Meanwhile, the Can Tho- Buon Ma Thuot air route operates with a frequency of four flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.On July 2, the national flag carrier is expected to open one more new air route linking Can Tho and Da Lat, with three flights every week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.With the new air routes, VNA will operate total of 55 round-trip flights per week carrying more than 12,000 passengers via the Can Tho International Airport.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong