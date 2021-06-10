VNA plans 12 repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens stranded in US in 2021

VNA is planning a flight schedule of 12 repatriation flights carrying Vietnamese people from the US to Vietnam. The first trip is expected to depart from Hanoi on June 22 to Washington D.C, taking a stop in Alaska, and return to Vietnam on June 24.



The long-haul flight that will take more than 30 hours will be operated by wide-body aircrafts, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 under the most stringent level of safety measures.

In 2020, VNA operated over 20 repatriation flights carrying Vietnamese citizens, specialists and freights between Vietnam and the US.

The carrier carried out trialing charter flights to prepare flight resume between the two countries in coming time when the pandemic is under control.

As of present, VNA is the first and unique airline in Vietnam that has been officially granted a permit by the TSA to opearte flights to the US.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh