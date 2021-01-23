VNA to serve Tet traditional foods on local flights

For lunch and dinner, passengers will enjoy Banh Chung (Chung cake or square rice cake) or Xoi gac (baby jackfruit sticky rice), Cha que (deep-fried cinnamon-flavored pork sausage), Thit dong (Jellied Pork), Gio xao (fried pork meat) and Dua gop (salted vegetables pickles) on flights departed from Hanoi; Banh Tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake) or Xoi gac (baby jackfruit sticky rice), Ga quay (grilled chicken) and Dua gop (salted vegetables pickles) on planes taking off from HCMC.



Serving meals with traditional foods aims at presenting and promoting the unique culinary culture of Vietnam as well as sending Tet greetings to passengers. In addition, the national flag carrier’s in-flight catering services have made efforts to provide quality meals for air travelers, said VNA.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh