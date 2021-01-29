VNAT asks travel agencies to tighten measures to prevent further spread of virus

Following the directive No. 05/CT-TTg dated January 28, 2021 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic, the VNAT has asked travel agencies and tourism management units throughout the country to immediate measures, including frequently updating information and guidance on infection prevention and control during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak of the Government, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the functional departments, the People’s Committees of provinces and cities across the country.



Additionally, all localities in the country have to strictly implement the document No. 165/BVHTTDL-TCDL dated January 15, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism of COVID-19 preventive measures in culture, sport, and tourism activities during Tet holidays.

The VNAT has also proposed travel firms to require employees and visitors to comply with safety and health standards and regulations; and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh