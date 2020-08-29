Website promoting Vietnamese sustainable tourism to foreign visitors launched

The site located at www.vietnam.travel/sustainability presents stories on responsible tourism, Vietnamese culture, habits and customs, lesser-known travel destinations in the country, and recognized sustainable tourism products.



Visitors cal also find educational- eco friendly-responsible community-based tours; sustainable accommodations of stilt houses, homestays, and hotels; handicraft souvenirs and stationery brands that feature Vietnamese culture and help increase local living condition.

Infographics on sustainable tourism in Vietnam, articles giving a deep knowledge of ethnic minorities, traditional craft villages, prestigious travel businesses will be introduced on the website.

Video clips promoting the country’s best sustainable tourist products will be broadcast on the site while the organization of competitions to vie for awards of sustainable tourist products and tours on social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram in the @vietnamtourismboard domain is planned in coming time.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has previously launched the page “Virtual Vietnam” at www.vietnam.travel/virtual-vietnam to provide visitors with virtual travel experience from home, Vietnamese food recipes, and videos on various exciting topics.







By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh