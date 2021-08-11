1,000 tons of durian unsaleable in Dak Lak due to Covid-19

Durian growers stated that Ri6 and Thai durian’s wholesale prices used to be $2.19-$2.63 per kilo, but have dropped by half this year. Ripe durians sell for only 5¢-7¢ per kilo.



The Fruit Tree Association of Dak Lak reported about 1,000 tons of unsaleable durian of several varieties.

Since travel restrictions under Directive 16 are in effect, it is difficult to transport the goods, while the locality lacks preservation methods that can support growers. Durians fallen from trees cannot be commercially consumed at the moment.

Relevant departments are currently looking into ways to boost avocado and durian consumption for Dak Lak. The province’s Department of Industry and Trade has also given directions to relevant agencies on supporting farmers to get the fruits onto the market.

The province currently holds over 12,000 hectares of durian and an estimated output of 103,000 tons.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien