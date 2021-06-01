Ba Ria - Vung Tau beaches closed down from June 01, 2021

Also, inland and waterway passenger transport routes to and fro infected zones, passing through Ba Ria - Vung Tau are to be cancelled.



Cargo ships to Con Dao are allowed but the number of crew members on board must be restricted.

Crew members must go through health screening before leaving the ship, and follow appropriate quarantine procedures while waiting for the next vessel.

Plus, Ba Ria-Vung Tau also temporarily suspends food and beverage services served on the spot and encourages take-outs.

People returning from areas in lockdown under Directive No. 16 must be taken to concentrated quarantine locations.

The province also warns people from infected zones against coming to Ba Ria – Vung Tau unless there is an emergency, in which case they must contact local authorities for appropriate prevention measures.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien