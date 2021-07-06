Barricades set up around Covid-hit areas in Thu Duc

Access is restricted on small roads and alleys connecting to the Hanoi Highway like the roads numbered 100, 120, 138, 144, 154; alleys numbered 50, 52, 80, 90; main roads and alleys connecting with Hoang Huu Nam street such as 179, 197, 215, 245, 249, 195, and Cau Xay; main roads and alleys connecting to Le Van Viet parallel roads such as 619, 645, 671, etc. Barricades have been set up by local enforcers to restrict entries.



Entry to or exit from Tan Phu Ward is only considered in cases absolutely necessary; otherwise entry and exit is strictly forbidden.

People in Tan Phu Ward so far have complied with the lockdown protocols, but there were still some violators who managed to get around checkpoints at the entrance to Tan Phu market.

On the same day, the Military Command of Thu Duc City carried out disinfection around Tan Phu ward.

Previously, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee has signed a decision on setting up Covid-19 quarantine zones under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister for Tan Phu ward, Thu Duc city.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Thao Nhien