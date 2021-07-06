Binh Dien wholesale market ceases in-person goods delivery, shopping from July 6

According to district leaders, the Covid-19 outbreak in the area is getting complicated with many new cases at Binh Dien wholesale market which have spread to adjacent areas in HCMC.



Therefore, the People’s Committee at District 8 requested Binh Dien market’s management and trading board to temporarily suspend delivery and shopping activities at the market according to Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The order is effective from 8am of July 06 until the circumstances allow for reopening.

All storage goods were ordered to be moved out of the market area no later than 8pm on the same date.

The People’s Committee requested Binh Dien market management to inform small traders of the switch to digital ordering and door-to-door delivery for goods transport, delivery and receipt instead of in-person shopping to ensure smooth circulation.

There was also a request to disinfect the whole marketplace.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien