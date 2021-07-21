Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong visits emergency facility for Covid-19 patients

Director of the Center Dr. Nguyen Duy Long said in order for timely response, the Center has utilized an IT system to manage emergency patients with Covid-19, especially those in critical conditions.



He said the system would let them know the number of existing cases as well as patients who need to be transferred across the districts and Thu Duc City.

The Center can also find out the number of rooms and beds available at facilities and field hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the city. This way they can manage the flow of patients to transfer them on time and to the right facility.

Mrs. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications said the 115 Emergency Center was assigned to manage the flow of F0 cases and the IT system managing Covid-19 patients and people in quarantine.

They and the HCMC Department of Health have worked with HCMC People’s Committee to ensure relevant agencies get access to real-time updates and coordinate well with the 115 Emergency Center to transfer patients.

They were also advised to complete the official website where people can check on their hospitalized family members.

After an hour-long inspection, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong decided to set up a working group dedicated to the transfer of critical Covid-19 patients.



He also visited and sent his encouragement to the center’s phone operators, doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers.

Quarantine areas in HCMC are overflowing with people and the efforts of staff members are more essential than ever.

By Van Minh - Translated by Thao Nhien