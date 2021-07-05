Charity trucks bound for HCMC

A recent shipment from Can Tho City Women’s Union transferred over 5 tons of fresh veggies, 2 tons of rice and 5,000 eggs. The goods were donated by farmers from the Mekong Delta with hopes that HCMC would soon recover from the pandemic.



Chairwoman of the HCMC Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran has sent her best regards to the Women’s Union and people of Can Tho on behalf of HCMC citizens.

The Chairwoman also stated that upon receiving the goods, the union would distribute them to cafeterias in Binh Tan District, districts 8, 7 and 4 which are cooking for people in quarantine, lockdown areas and frontline workers.

At the same time, the shipment of over 3 tons of pompano was sent from Quang Binh to HCMC. The fish had been prepped, cleaned, put in vacuumed packages and quick-frozen.

The whole shipment was delivered by volunteers to the women unions in District 12, Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh, as well as community fridges, volunteer groups and charity cafeterias to support poor people in quarantine areas.

Mr. Le Trong Tai, a volunteer in Quang Binh, said that "My compatriots in Quang Binh got a lot of help from all over the country during the flood. Now it is our turn to give back after we picked ourselves up. We have called upon donations from all over the country so that HCMC can get fresh fish."



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Ngoan, Chairwoman of District 12’s Labor Confederation, said that "On behalf of the Confederation and people of District 12, I would like to thank our fellow country-folks from Quang Binh Province and at the Thien Tam Charity Group for their donations of fresh fish. We will deliver some to cafeterias of frontline workers, and the rest to poor elderly people and quarantined parents with young children to help relieve their financial burden."

By Van Minh - Thu Huong - Translated by Thao Nhien