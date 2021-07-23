Closer look at a field hospital for Covid-19 inpatients

Upon arrival, if a patient shows no complicated symptoms, a PCR test is conducted. If the test result is negative, a “quick” test is done 2 days afterwards. If it shows a negative result once again, the patient will be discharged for self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Field Hospital No. 6 for Covid-19 inpatients was set up at Binh Khanh resettlement area in An Phu ward, Thu Duc city, and started operating on July 11.

The 6,000-bed hospital is treating more than 4,100 patients.

Patients are classified into elderly, those with chronic disease, children, women pregnant and in labor.

The facility is run by medical staff from the Hospital for Rehabilitation, Cho Ray Hospital and the University Medical Center.

The medical staff and militia are at high risk of being infected with nCov. If they test positive for the virus but show mild or no symptoms, they would still work to treat F0 patients at the field hospital.

Though the field hospital No. 6 has just been established, it already has a laboratory and a subclinical department to support treatment. About 3-5 percent of inpatients in field hospitals have shown worsening symptoms.



At Field Hospital No. 6, a team of doctors and nurses on duty to examine and screen F0 subjects were brought in. The militia team cooperates with medical staff to maintain security and order, distance, coordinate, and deliver food and necessities to patients during the treatment process.



At field hospitals for inpatients, all supplies have been provided by HCMC departments and agencies, and a large portion comes from benefactors.

By Quang Khoa – Translated by Tan Nghia