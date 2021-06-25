“Community fridge” helps Covid-hit neighborhoods

Nguyen Tuan Khoi, creator of “Community fridge” in HCMC said that "this model first appeared in the U.S. where refrigerators are put along pavements for havers to give and needers to take. We have a social distancing order in place, so we figured we would give some fresh foodstuff for people to take home, and came up with this. We have accumulated over 50 tons of food from benefactors and started giving them out from 3pm."

Mrs. Ha Thi Lam, from Binh Thanh District, said that those eggs and veggies have helped her to get by, since she is old now and can’t make her own money.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nhi, from District 3, said that "I’m glad this exists so I have something to cook for my children, since all the markets are closed and I cannot buy food."

It is expected that the model will be maintained at apartment complexes even after Covid ends. Nguyen Tuan Khoi said he will invest in 10 more fridges so benefactors can leave their food donation for others.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Thao Nhien