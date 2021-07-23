A dairy farmer has to dump milk down the drain (Photo: SGGP) Farmer Lam Thi Thuy Lieu in My Xuyen District in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang has been in despair these days because she is raising four milk cows producing 60 liters of milk a day; however, she has not sold it.

She said that from July 19, she has had to resort to milk dumping around 60 liters a day amid the ongoing Covid-19 social distancing. At first, she said she gave the milk to her neighbors but later, none of the neighbors wanted to receive the product any longer.

At last, she fed milk to the cows which later refused to drink it. She revealed that she had no choice but threw away 60 liters of milk down the drain.

Though, she couldn’t sell the milk but has to pay VND200,000 a day to buy feed for the cows; consequently, the family fell into difficulty.

Similarly, farmer Luong Sa Ruoi in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang’s My Xuyen District announced to dump nearly 25 litter of milk during the social distancing.

Dairy farmers in Soc Trang said that milk is pursed at VND12,000 a litter but vehicles can’t pass through quarantine stations.

Chau Kien, Chairman of Dai Tam Farmer Association in Dai Tam Commune, said that dairy farmers along the National Highway 1A still sell milk to companies because their houses are located in the green lanes, which have been successfully established here to maintain goods flow HCMC as well as between the city and other regions, whereas their peers bumped into difficulties in transportation.

Cows are raised in Song Hau Farm (Photo: SGGP) Farmers in communes Tham Don and Dai Tam in My Xuyen District have to dump over 1,600 liters of milk down the drain.

In Can Tho City, the Food Farm Company at Song Hau Farm in Thoi Hung Commune, Co Do District, petitioned for assistance of consuming milk.

Vo Kim Cuong, CEO of Food Farm Company said that the farm has over 500 dairy cows, with an average output of 1.5 tons of milk a day. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is the company's main consumer market, however, due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, production, transportation, and consumption of milk bumped into many difficulties. Tens of tons of raw milk have to be dumped because farmers can’t sell it.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Uyen Phuong