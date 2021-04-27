Counterfeit Da Lat strawberry from China discovered

The batch of produce had no marks of origin or date of expiry, and no relevant invoices enclosed. The container showed Chinese characters with no trace of a Vietnamese manufacturer.

Police determined the batch was sent from Noi Bai International Airport to Lien Khuong Airport. The recipients are small traders ordering fresh strawberries from Da Lat.

Previously in July 2020, Duc Trong district police intercepted multiple batches of fresh strawberries from Noi Bai International Airport bound for Da Lat. The authorities have seized and disposed of over 8 tons of counterfeit strawberries illegally imported from China.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien