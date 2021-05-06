Da Nang blocks off residential areas

The Department of Chemistry under the 5th Military Region sprayed disinfectants over 5,000 square meters of surfaces in a residential area on Dong Da street and some business establishments in Thach Thang ward.

The 12T3 apartment building in Son Tra District is temporarily blocked off. Competent authorities have begun taking test samples from the residents.

Mr. Hoang Son Tra, Chairman of Son Tra District’s People’s Committee, said that quarantine is imposed when a new case is detected, and samples are tested by the district’s health center.

As for food supplies, leaders of community groups in the respective areas will go shopping for the residents as they did during previous lockdowns.

The source tracing and Covid-19 control in Da Nang City are being implemented by local authorities. Quarantine options have also been established for immediate deployment when new cases are detected.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien