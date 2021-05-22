Delivery people make big bucks during Covid-19

As a result, many have switched to ordering take-outs through mobile apps. Remote ordering platforms became popular and moped deliveries have also been on the rise.



A large number of delivery men have been found waiting at restaurant counters for ordered take-outs.



Many moped “shippers” said they only received around 10 orders for food per day before the pandemic, but the number has more than doubled in the last 2 weeks, and their daily income skyrocketed.



If they also accept taxi services besides food delivery, a moped rider can make about US$34-43 per day. Following healthcare guidelines, they always prepare facemasks, gloves, disinfectant spray, and maintain social distancing when doing delivery.





By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien