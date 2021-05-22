  1. Video

Delivery people make big bucks during Covid-19

SGGP
Due to the re-emergence of Covid-19, municipalitieshave requested restaurants to implement social distancing and promote take-outs rather than dining in.
As a result, many have switched to ordering take-outs through mobile apps. Remote ordering platforms became popular and moped deliveries have also been on the rise.

A large number of delivery men  have been found waiting at restaurant counters for ordered take-outs.

Many moped “shippers” said they only received around 10 orders for food per day before the pandemic, but the number has more than doubled in the last 2 weeks, and their daily income skyrocketed.

If they also accept taxi services besides food delivery, a moped rider can make about US$34-43 per day. Following healthcare guidelines, they always prepare facemasks, gloves, disinfectant spray, and maintain social distancing when doing delivery.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien

