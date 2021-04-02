District 10 informs case of community warden beating two teenagers at school

Mr. Bui The Hai, Vice Chairman of District 10 People's Committee chaired the press conference, saying that Nguyen Van To Secondary School in Ward 14 of District 10 was often burglarized. The school had reported to the local authorities and requested assistance.



The Vice-Chairman of District 10 People's Committee informed that around 8 p.m. on March 31, the school’s security guard found two teenagers sneaking into Nguyen Van To Secondary School by climbing over the fence.

At the same time, a team of four community wardens was patrolling and saw the incident, so they took those teenagers into the supervisor room for questioning. When the two teenagers were brought to the Ward 14 police station, they admitted to having sneaked into the school many times for stealing.

One of the boys admitted to having broken into the school three times, and the other boy five times. They trespassed the school to steal Casio calculators, shoes, and badminton rackets.

The scene of a community warden beating two teenagers in Nguyen Van To Secondary School , HCMC

Mr. Hai said that these boys were students of another school and they had dropped out of school.

The school and the police determined that these two boys were still young, so they would not handle the case as criminals and let their families take them home. However, in the process of extracting the camera, it was discovered that a community warden had brutally beaten these boys.

Right after that, Mr. Vu Anh Khoa, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 10, ordered the district police to urgently investigate, verify, and strictly handle the case.

Right on the morning of April 2, four members of the community warden team were suspended, and relevant individuals were requested to explain. The Steering Committee of District Police was assigned to conduct steps of organizational investigation. The district Labor Office was assigned to visit the families of the two teenagers to encourage them.

Currently, the health of these two teenagers has been relatively stable.

Regarding the responsibility of the school, the school's leader must also explain the incident to the People's Committee of District 10.

At the time of the incident, there were no school staff and teachers. The district will inform the press agencies of the process of how the police handle the case.

The investigation team of the District 10 Police Station is continuing to investigate and clarify the case.

Previously, on April 1, a video clip longer than one minute recorded the scene of a young man in the uniform of community warden repeatedly punching and kicking two teenagers sitting on chairs, forcing both of them to beg forgiveness.

Noticeably, the incident happened in the presence of many adults.

By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan