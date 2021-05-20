District 3’s busy alleyway closed off from risk of Covid-19

The alley has been barricaded to limit entry and now occupied by healthcare staff and local authorities.

The potential carrier at the address is a 58-year-old female Vietnamese. The person displayed respiratory problems and received lung scanning at Medic Medical Center in District 3.

The person and her accompanying family member got screened at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital and transferred to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The patient was then diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 while her child's results were negative.

HCMC has since implemented necessary measures to fight the virus.

Preliminary investigation has found and quarantined 15 people that came into contact with the patient.

The director of Medic Medical Center Dr. Phan Thanh Hai said the facility has ceased to admit more patients under the request of the HCMC Center for Disease Control.