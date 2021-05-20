  1. Video

District 3’s busy alleyway closed off from risk of Covid-19

The alleyway at 287 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC was put on lockdown on May 20 due to risks of Covid-19 exposure. 

The alley has been barricaded to limit entry and now occupied by healthcare staff and local authorities.

The potential carrier at the address is a 58-year-old female Vietnamese. The person displayed respiratory problems and received lung scanning at Medic Medical Center in District 3.

The person and her accompanying family member got screened at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital and transferred to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The patient was then diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 while her child's results were negative.

HCMC has since implemented necessary measures to fight the virus.

Preliminary investigation has found and quarantined 15 people that came into contact with the patient.

The director of Medic Medical Center Dr. Phan Thanh Hai said the facility has ceased to admit more patients under the request of the HCMC Center for Disease Control. 

Policemen have sealed off the site since May 20.
District 3’s busy alleyway closed off from risk of Covid-19 ảnh 2 Policemen on duty at the alley. (Photo: SGGP)
As noted by on-scene reporters, the alley was barricaded by a large number of police and local law enforcers. Health workers can be seen taking countless test samples, and entrance to and exit from the alley is restricted.
District 3’s busy alleyway closed off from risk of Covid-19 ảnh 3 Health workers taking test samples at the scene. (Photo: SGGP)
District 3’s busy alleyway closed off from risk of Covid-19 ảnh 5 People who came into contact with the carrier having their samples taken. (Photo: SGGP)
The alley is home to many storefronts and sees a large number of passers-by each day.

By Chau Trinh - Translated by Thao Nhien

