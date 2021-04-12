Dong Khanh hotel bursts into flame amid torrential rain

Initial information showed that residents near Dong Khoi hotel saw the blaze from an upper storey of the hotel at Tran Hung Dao Street, Ward 7, District 5 at 1:30 p.m. on April 12.

Residents screamed and tried their best to pour water and use fire extinguishers to stamp out the fire but they failed. Due to flammable and combustible materials inside the hotel, the fire got more and more serious.

After receiving the information, functional forces mobilized rescuers and fire trucks to the scene. One hour later, the flame was put under control. The fire destroyed many properties but no casualties were reported.

Functional agencies are investigating the reasons for the fire.

