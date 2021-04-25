Experimental tax program for apartment lessors proposed

The program would first be applied at apartment buildings in District 11.

The apartment buildings in question are Res 11 (205 Lac Long Quan, Ward 3), Thuan Viet commercial residential zone (319 Ly Thuong Kiet, Ward 15), Bao Gia Bld. (184 Le Dai Hanh, Ward 15), 70 Lu Gia Apt. (70 Lu Gia, Ward 15), and Khai Hoan Bld. (624 Lac Long Quan, Ward 5).

The Department also wants to prevent financial loss by managing the leasing, collection of land use fees, registration fees, and personal income tax in real properties.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien