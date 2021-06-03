F1 Covid-19 patients in Hanoi found to be F0

14 cases have been changed from F1 to F0 classification since June 01, of which two are medical workers.



These 14 cases were found in concentrated quarantine areas, namely the Railway College No. 1; Tu Hiep 2 residential area; Vietnam - Korea Vocational College 2, Hanoi College of Technology and Economics 2, dormitory of FPT University 2; Military School of the Capital Command 5.

The two medical workers allegedly contracted Covid-19 while treating patients at Thanh Nhan Hospital.

fter multiple cases of F1 patients that are actually F0, Hanoi authorities started taking samples for testing from nearly 2,500 citizens.

All new cases were discovered in shared quarantine areas, showing a tendency of the virus to spread in such locations.

These quarantine areas, treatment facilities and local communities will be closely monitored to detect new cases. Authorities will focus on tracking down infected cases, tightening security at concentrated quarantine sites, and keeping F1s in special quarantine.

They will also continue to implement social distancing, F1 screening and expand quarantine areas to avoid cross-infection. In addition, the city will continue to closely monitor workers in areas bordering Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces, and where foreign experts work.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien