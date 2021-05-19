Fake news of lockdown debunked by gov't

The fabricated item reads as follow: "Citizens are advised against going outside from 10pm to 5am or gathering in groups larger than 10 in public spaces besides attending school, work or hospital visits. Pharmaceutical facilities must report on any person showing symptoms of Covid to a local clinic."



Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc has since spoken up against the legitimacy of this information.

The info was also debunked by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, who assured to work with relevant units to track down misinformation that might hinder the prevention of Covid in HCMC.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien