First batches of 10 tons of lychees exported to Japan by air

The aircrafts No.VN310 and VN330 carrying Bac Giang Province’s lychees took off from Hanoi and will land in Narita and Osaka. VNA used wide-body planes, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 to ensure the highest quality fresh fruits.



The national flag carrier’s aircrafts have strictly comply with preventive measures, including cleaning and disinfection after each flight, cabin crews and cargo staff equipped with personal protective equipment.

Besides cargo flights carrying lychees to Japan, VNA has also discussed with Bac Giang Province to increase freight aircarfts bringing the province’s agricultural products to domestic markets.