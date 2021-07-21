First flight carries 197 returners from Ho Chi Minh City to Binh Dinh

This is the first flight under the plan of bringing one thousand residents of Binh Dinh Province home from pandemic-hit Southern provinces.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Phi Long was at the airport to welcome the first returners.



At the isolation areas, the Binh Dinh Province Military Command and Department of Health are ready for the receiving. The local authorities hoped to grasp experiences from the first flight to continue to organize three more flights.

Before boarding, the passengers had been taken sample test of Covid-19 and showed the rapid test certificate of coronavirus; and they performed rapid test of Covid-19 for the second times after arriving at the quarantine facilities. There were four newborns and many kids among 197 returners on the first flight. The functional forces mobilized ten buses along with official and police vehicles to bring those people to quarantine area of the 31st Infantry Division. As planned, Binh Dinh Province will receive three more flights of Bamboo Airways on July 23,27 and 30 respectively with a total of around 600 people of Binh Dinh Province returning from HCMC.



From 8p.m, the medical staff and military forces of Binh Dinh Province received 197 passengers on flight H9810 who returned from Ho Chi Minh City.

All those people safely came back their hometown and they were warmly welcomed at their hometown by airplane and other means of transport.



