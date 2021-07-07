First test in high school graduation exam officially begins

Around Nguyen Binh Khiem and Nguyen Huu Canh streets, barricades were set up to restrict motor vehicles from entering Nguyen Binh Khiem Str., ensuring traffic safety for the candidates and to make sure social distancing is applied at the two exam locations in the area which are Vo Truong Toan High School and Trung Vuong High School. At the end of each test, the barricades will be lifted temporarily.



Parents driving their children to the exam locations are not allowed inside due to social distancing protocols.

They tried their best to wish their children all the best which helped lift the candidates’ spirit before this potentially life-changing exam.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc arrived this morning at Trung Vuong High School to oversee the exam and Covid-19 prevention procedures, alongside the Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam. Mr. Phuc observed that necessary protocols had been applied thoroughly.

Head of the exam management board at Trung Vuong High School said this location is overseeing 635 candidates in 27 exam rooms, each equipped with disinfectant spray and an abundance of medical masks. The school also has quarantine rooms and a nurse’s office. All candidates have been tested negative for Covid-19 to qualify for the exam.

Ms. Luong Bich Nga, Head of Exam Management Board at Trung Vuong High School, said that "Each student here was given a face shield to protect them all the way from home to the exam room and when they cross the school’s playground. We have arranged for students to queue up orderly from the school gate to each room according to social distancing protocols. They also follow a fixed route when they leave. Most candidates here are already students from Trung Vuong High School, so their parents already receive daily reminders from us on how to best prepare them for a safe journey."

The written Literature test this morning asked candidates to state their opinions on the importance of altruism expressed in “The Secret Life of Water” by Masaru Emoto, and write an essay discussing the femininity found in Xuan Quynh’s poem “Sóng” (Waves).

After 2 hours in the exam room, candidates walked out feeling that the exam was pretty simple and straightforward, many having used the ongoing fight against Covid-19 in the essay to better illustrate their points.

Nguyen Le Kim Ngan, student at Trung Vuong High School, said that "I included Covid-19 prevention in my essay because during a difficult time like this, we need to follow the rules and give it all for our country by self-quarantining and avoiding crowded places."

Nguyen Vu Anh Thu, student at Trung Vuong High School, said that "The question took me aback and I had to spend some time figuring out what to write, but I made it. In the next section, they quoted parts of the poem and asked where the femininity is found. I did my best to put emphasis on that."

Having to wear a face shield, wash your hands constantly and following fixed routes were kind of inconvenient, but it helps us stay safe, she added.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc An, student at Trung Vuong High School, shared that "You can pick up femininity right away if you’re sharp. I think writing the bare minimum should earn students enough marks to graduate."

Meanwhile, Tran Phuc Phu, student at Trung Vuong High School, said: "The questions were simple I think. To me Maths is the more important subject so I’ll try my best on that."

The next test for Maths is held in the evening, lasting 90 minutes.

By Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen – Translated by Thao Nhien