80 percent of hotel rooms in the area have been booked for the holiday, which gladdens the owners.

According to the Da Nang Tourism Association, after the city released tourism promotion programs in late March, the number of visitors has reached 90 percent that of 2019.

If the pandemic is under control, the peak summer season would see a higher number of domestic visitors than the 2 previous years.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien