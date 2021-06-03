Go Vap changes Covid-19 checkpoint operation to reduce traffic jam

Additionally, citizens are instructed to carry out health declaration and prepare necessary documents before reaching checkpoints; therefore procedures have been much quicker.



The flow of traffic at checkpoints were relatively organized by 8.30 am on the same day.

There was no gridlock at the checkpoint on Nguyen Kiem Street, where QR codes for health declaration are printed on large signs to hasten the process.

Volunteers this morning joined forces at the checkpoint at Phan Van Tri – Pham Van Dong to help guide people through health declaration.

Prior to that, on June 01, following requests from the Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee, Go Vap District changed their method of setting up and running Covid testing checkpoints,

specifically not setting up checkpoints from 6.00 – 8.30 am and 5.00 – 7.30 pm.

After the specified hours, the 10 checkpoints will resume work and screen test every passing person.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien