Go Vap District fines businesses, people for breaking Covid-19 rules

During the inspection, the officials found that customers and employees of the 84 Hanoi coffee shop on the No.1 Street in the Cityland Residential Area and YaYa Coffee & Beers on Pham Huy Thong Street did not wear face masks.



In addition, the cafes encroached on pavements and streets. The delegation issued records pertaining to administrative violations to these businesses.

Between midnight and dawn of May 10-11, the inspection team checked and issued fines totaling VND 9.5 million (US$413) on a total of four cafes for encroaching pavements and breaking Covid-19 rules.



The officials also inspected some karaoke and massage parlors in the ward and found no violations.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ward 7, Pham Trung Kien said that the local authority has issued VND61 million (US$2,650) fines on 15 businesses for encroaching pavements and social gatherings, and nine individuals who did not wear a mask in public places.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh