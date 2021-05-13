  1. Video

Hanoi Police impose total fine of US$130,073 on people without masks

According to the statistics of Hanoi's police, police forces in the city have issued fines of over VND3 billion (US$130,073) for thousands of residents without facial masks in public places from the beginning of May to now.

Particularly, the Police of Hoan Kiem District collected a total fine of more than VND300 million (nearly US$13,000) for nearly 200 people including four foreigners who were found without facial masks.

On average a day, the city’s functional forces imposed a penalty of more than VND300 million (nearly US$13,000) for over 200 cases not wearing masks in public places.
On May 11, around 212 cases were made records with a total fine of VND340 million (US$14,722) for not doing the requirement.

